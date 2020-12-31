Fundamenta Hits Market Cap of $67,786.46 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $67,786.46 and $334,964.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00565462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00311072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00082796 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.