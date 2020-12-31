Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fury Gold Mines.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FURY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:FURY remained flat at $$1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 174,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.