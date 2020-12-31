Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Shares Up 8.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.50. 4,919,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 1,236,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Futu by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Futu by 15,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Futu by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 406,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,104,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

