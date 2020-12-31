Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s stock price rose 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 190,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 207,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

