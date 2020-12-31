FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

CLRB opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.