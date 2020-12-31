Fyooz (FYZ) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Fyooz token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $122,009.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00129352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00572283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00155875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301688 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,407,766 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars.

