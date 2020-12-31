GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 7.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.38. 9,207,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 6,687,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

