GAPS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $257.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $257.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,649.02 or 0.99971310 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00044019 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

