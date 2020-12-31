Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $219.47 and last traded at $221.37. 845,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 861,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

