General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.68

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $10.81. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 34,091 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £943.88 million and a P/E ratio of 30.61.

General Electric Company (GEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

