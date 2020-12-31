Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $11.75. Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 147,209 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (1.19) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers Globe, a geospatial information product that provides paleo geographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of oil and gas.

