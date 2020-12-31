Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 346068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gevo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The firm has a market cap of $478.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

