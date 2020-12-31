Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 346068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gevo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.
The firm has a market cap of $478.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
