Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 6.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Noble Financial raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.00. The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.25. 38,927,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 16,264,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEVO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $508.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

