GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,240,767 shares of company stock worth $4,375,037,655.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,387.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,484.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.