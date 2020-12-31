Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $183.37

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $183.37 and traded as high as $237.20. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 4,951,116 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228.18 ($2.98).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

