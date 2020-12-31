Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.16 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.15 million, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

