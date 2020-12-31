Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.24. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

