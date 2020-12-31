Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

GLP stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

