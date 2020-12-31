Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.13 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 304.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 835,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 531,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

