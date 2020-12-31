GMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,097.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One GMB token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. GMB has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $17,097.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

About GMB

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

