GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $196,432.17 and $9,171.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001159 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,063,935 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

