Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,566 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

