GoldMint Price Tops $0.11 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $210,192.51 and approximately $21.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.02016077 BTC.

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

