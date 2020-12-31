Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,720.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,129.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 130,916 shares of company stock worth $1,745,420 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 26.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 109.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 168.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 148,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

