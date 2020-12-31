Gordon Dadds Group (LON:GOR) Shares Up 1.8%

Gordon Dadds Group PLC (LON:GOR) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.81). 23,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 108,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.50.

Gordon Dadds Group Company Profile (LON:GOR)

Gordon Dadds Group plc provides legal and professional, and independent financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom. It also provides corporate, management, and IT services, as well as is involved in the business venture activities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

