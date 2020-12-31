Graft Market Capitalization Achieves $171,543.21 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $171,543.21 and approximately $172.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00547356 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

