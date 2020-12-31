Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 11,884 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $210.29 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $227.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.10 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total value of $31,485,100.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 947,431 shares of company stock worth $149,336,402. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

