Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of IDEX worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after purchasing an additional 721,220 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 5,994.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 225,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in IDEX by 185.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.27.

Shares of IEX opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day moving average of $178.79.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

