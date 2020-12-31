Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 206,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,376,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 125,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

