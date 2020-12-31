Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $152.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.