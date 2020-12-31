Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 843.5% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $383.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $388.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

