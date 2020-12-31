Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,939 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

