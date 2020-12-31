Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 362,125 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 362,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.32% of Xerox worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XRX opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 60,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.