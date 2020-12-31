Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,749 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 959,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KCG started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Black Knight stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

