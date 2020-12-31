Gregor M. Dornau Sells 8,500 Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $119,595.00.

OBCI opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

