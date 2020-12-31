Grid+ (GRID) Reaches One Day Volume of $80,891.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $80,891.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00273636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.01940924 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

