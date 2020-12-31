Group 1 Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,035 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical daily volume of 312 call options.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $332,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $20,020,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

