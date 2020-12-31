Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.39

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.39 and traded as high as $27.79. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.39 million and a P/E ratio of -54.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.39.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.53%.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

