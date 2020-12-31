Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.96

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $25.50. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 35,920 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.