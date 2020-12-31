Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.76

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $126.96, with a volume of 224421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $551,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,047. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

