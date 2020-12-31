Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Stuart Lichter Buys 10,813,774 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Stuart Lichter acquired 10,813,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,139,283.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOFV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,040. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

