Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Trading Down 0.7%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.11 and last traded at $80.11. 2,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on HVRRY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück SE will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.