HC Wainwright Cuts Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $8.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RKDA stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.