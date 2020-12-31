Head-To-Head Analysis: AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) versus SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSP Group and AMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $3.57 billion 0.55 $162.00 million $0.37 11.89 AMS $2.09 billion 2.90 $331.72 million N/A N/A

AMS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SSP Group and AMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 6 1 0 2.00 AMS 1 1 5 0 2.57

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and AMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A AMS 13.58% 16.00% 6.78%

Volatility and Risk

SSP Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMS has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMS beats SSP Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

