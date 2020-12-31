Head to Head Comparison: Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) vs. Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ellomay Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ellomay Capital and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital $21.31 million 18.11 $13.53 million N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.19 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ellomay Capital and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Ellomay Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ellomay Capital and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital 89.37% 10.14% 3.31% Tenaga Nasional Berhad 7.69% 6.52% 2.11%

Summary

Ellomay Capital beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp. It also operates a dual-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 860 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and engages in the construction of a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel. In addition, the company develops anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h in Goor and 475 Nm3/h in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands. Further, it is involved in the construction of a PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, CÃ¡ceres, Spain. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

