Head-To-Head Comparison: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) vs. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Medifocus has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medifocus and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.27 -$1.47 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.58 million 45.60 -$8.88 million ($1,047.00) -0.02

Medifocus has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -302.74% N/A -30.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medifocus and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Medifocus beats Delcath Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

