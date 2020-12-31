Head to Head Contrast: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) vs. Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland Lake Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 9 0 2.90 Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.49%. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus price target of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 195.90%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 33.21% 21.03% 15.33% Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -43.03% -39.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 8.38 $560.08 million $2.74 15.46 Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -2.35

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Northern Dynasty Minerals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation to assess regional exploration opportunities around Newmont's Timmins properties and the company's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

