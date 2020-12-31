Head-To-Head Review: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Taylor Wimpey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.10 $106.20 million $0.42 81.46 Taylor Wimpey $5.54 billion 1.47 $860.50 million $2.58 8.64

Taylor Wimpey has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. Taylor Wimpey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CyberAgent pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taylor Wimpey pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Taylor Wimpey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CyberAgent and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats CyberAgent on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

