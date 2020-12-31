Head to Head Review: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) vs. M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get HBT Financial alerts:

This table compares HBT Financial and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 24.93% 12.63% 1.29% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HBT Financial and M&F Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $176.49 million 2.38 $66.86 million $3.43 4.46 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HBT Financial and M&F Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HBT Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given HBT Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

HBT Financial beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including non-owner occupied CRE, construction and land development, and multi-family loans; commercial and industrial and owner-occupied CRE loans; agricultural and farmland loans; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online banking, mobile banking, and digital payments services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 61 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.