Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris Sells 7,300 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $329,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,454.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HCAT opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 279,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

